Fans say they feel safe at Minute Maid park despite recent Dodgers brawl

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Things have seemingly calmed down at Minute Maid Park just a few days after Wednesday's vicious brawl between a Dodgers and an Astros fan.

The intense incident between rival fans was caught on camera and shared across social media after it happened.

Footage from cell phone video showed a man wearing a Dodgers jersey repeatedly punching another man who was believed to be an Astros fan.

Another angle shows a woman in a white Astros jersey tending to the man who was beaten and bloodied. There was also a small child sitting nearby when the altercation occurred.

However, the climate on Friday evening was a complete contrast to that incident.

The 'Stros hosted the San Diego Padres at the ballpark and fans were seen smiling while they waited for access to the park.

One Astros fan made reference to the team's recent cheating scandal. "I think we learned our lesson," he said. "And hopefully we can continue the winning without the cheating."

Minute Maid park has reopened to full capacity, and the Stros will challenge the Padres both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

