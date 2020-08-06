coronavirus test

Minute Maid Park tapped as virus test site starting Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the city of Houston deals with the COVID-19 crisis, which has surpassed 52,000 cases within city limits, one of Houston sports monuments will stage a large-scale free test site beginning on Saturday.

Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros, has been tapped by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to facilitate a coronavirus testing site, with the hopes to process 2,000 tests a day.

According to Gov. Abbott's office, the site will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The site will boast eight drive-thru lanes and four walk-up lanes.

Spanish-speaking staff will be on site, and no healthcare provider will be required for test administration.

Appointments can be made through a web portal set up in partnership with the state.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirus helpgreg abbottcoronaviruscoronavirus texasminute maid parkcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19coronavirus testinghouston astros
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEST
Teacher in quarantine after first week back in classroom
Houston No. 1 city with students who 'never' had a computer
Gov. Abbott says Texas schools should decide reopening
Baylor requiring negative COVID-19 test for students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Army Secretary on Vanessa Guillen: 'We let her down'
ABC13 hosts town hall on COVID-19 and Latinx community tonight
Afternoon traffic volumes reach close to pre-pandemic levels
Cause of massive fire at Jim's Super in SE Houston released
Stimulus bill talks: What you need to know
NOAA predicts hurricane season to be "extremely active"
Jobs hiring in the Third Ward paying up to $25 an hour
Show More
Whataburger food truck? Yes, it's happening
Lone Star College student? Here's how you can get a free laptop
New COVID-19 treatment could stop virus from replicating
Michelle Obama says she's suffering from 'low-grade depression'
Alyssa Milano tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies
More TOP STORIES News