Minute Maid Park tapped as virus test site starting Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the city of Houston deals with the COVID-19 crisis, which has surpassed 52,000 cases within city limits, one of Houston sports monuments will stage a large-scale free test site beginning on Saturday.
Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros, has been tapped by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to facilitate a coronavirus testing site, with the hopes to process 2,000 tests a day.
According to Gov. Abbott's office, the site will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The site will boast eight drive-thru lanes and four walk-up lanes.
Spanish-speaking staff will be on site, and no healthcare provider will be required for test administration.
Appointments can be made through a web portal set up in partnership with the state.
