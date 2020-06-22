Everything you need to know about COVID-19 testing in Houston

HOUSTON -- Here is the latest information on how and where to find coronavirus testing locations in Houston.Testing criteria varies by site, but most prioritize medical workers; first responders and the elderly; or those with underlying conditions, recent travel or exposure to someone with a confirmed positive case. People presenting common symptoms such as fever and a dry cough are also prioritized.Testing for those without any symptoms is becoming more widely available and is recommended for those who have been exposed to someone with a positive or potentially positive case of the coronavirus.An antibody test identifies someone who may have previously carried the virus and developed an immune response to it. These help identify those with presumed immunity; however, tests that are in development are not yet widely available or approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Houston Director of Emergency Medicine Dr. David Persse said."It is not a good test to see whether somebody has the illness. ... We need to find out what their sensitivity and specificity is to find exactly where in the equation of usefulness it exists. ... They're being a little bit misrepresented as to what they actually test for," Persse said.Those with manageable symptoms should stay home and avoid all person-to-person contact until symptoms subside, Persse said. Health care providers can monitor symptoms remotely and determine when a patient has returned to health. Those who have come in contact with that person may be able to seek out testing at certain sites, even prior to their test results coming in. If conditions worsen, Persse said to seek medical advice and call ahead if going to an emergency department.Tests administered through Harris County and the city of Houston are free. Tests offered by private providers are paid through insurance or out-of-pocket payment. Some sites operated though public-private partnerships or at federally qualified health centers also offer free tests for those without health insurance. For payment and testing access questions, residents are encouraged to contact their primary care physicians or local coronavirus hotlines.City of Houston: 832-393-4220Brazoria County: 979-864-2167Fort Bend County: 281-633-7795Galveston County: 409-978-4040Harris County: 832-927-7575Montgomery County: 9365235040Waller County: 979-826-6063There are two types of testing locations:Some tests are available at health clinics, some CVS pharmacies, urgent care centers, free-standing emergency rooms and hospitals. Those with non-life-threatening symptoms who are seeking on-site testing should call primary care physicians for a consultation first, Harris County Public Health officials recommend. This gives health care providers time to prepare to administer a test by wearing protective clothing and isolating a patient before they come in contact with others.Large-scale testing sites are now being offered by both private and public providers. Government-funded tests are free to those with and without insurance. Some test centers require prescreening, while others perform screening on-site.For more sites outside of Houston as well as walk-up sites, view the Texas Department of Human Services databaseHouston residents with disabilities can get assistance by calling 832-394-0814, emailing mopdmail@houstontx.gov or visiting www.houstontx.gov/disabilities/.Cost: freePrescreening required832-393-4220Cost: freePrescreening required832-927-7575Cost: FreePrescreening requiredHouston Community College - South Campus, 1990 Airport Blvd., HoustonHouston Community College Northeast Campus, 555 Community College Drive, HoustonWillowridge High School, 16301 Chimney Rock Road, HoustonNRG Green Lot, 1 Reliant Park Drive, HoustonKingwood Park Community Center, 4102 Rustic Woods Drive, Houston512-883-2400Cost: freePrescreening requiredUnited Memorial Medical Center, 501 Tidwell Road, HoustonForest Brook Middle School School, 7525 Tidwell Road, HoustonCullen Middle School, 6900 Scott Street, HoustonGriggs School, 801 Regional Park Drive, HoustonHouston Community College Eastside Campus, 6815 Rustic St., Bldg. B., HoustonSouthwest Multiservice Center, 6400 High Star Drive, HoustonCost: freePrescreening required14531 Westheimer Road, Houston800-925-47338301 Broadway St., Houston800-925-4744Cost: freePrescreening required12353 FM 1960 Road W., Houston5655 E, Sam Houston Parkway N., Houston13003 Tomball Parkway, Houston111 Yale St., Houston3506 S. Hwy. 6, HoustonCost: freePrescreening required15010 Memorial Drive, Houston1003 Richmond Ave., Houston5402 Westheimer Road, Houston2469 Bay Area Blvd., Clear Lake5603 W. FM 1960, Houston1000 Elgin St., Houston6079 N. Hwy. 6, Houston12601 Tomball Parkway, Tomball11600 West FM 1960, Houston5510 West Orem Drive, Houston,19715 Tomball Parkway, Tomball4150 North Shepherd Drive, Houston5725 N. Eldridge Parkway, Houston2828 Spears Road, Houston4451 W. Fuqua Road, Houston12502 Memorial Drive, HoustonCost: free through insurancePrescreening requiredFifth Ward Multi-Service Center4014 Market St., HoustonCost: free through insurance or $150 out of pocket, cash onlyPrescreening not required6430 Hillcroft Ave., Houston832-709-1515Cost: free through insurance; some out-of-pocket charges may applyPrescreening required7364 Antoine Drive, HoustonCost: free through insurance, $150-$200 for uninsuredPrescreening required3820 N. Shepherd Drive, Ste. A, Houston281-612-1288Cost: freePrescreening required10906 FM 1960, Houston281-477-74901202 E. NASA Parkway, Clear Lake281-335-06061331 Northpark Drive, Kingwood281-359-5330Cost: free with insurancePrescreening required2010 FM 1960, Houston281-821-8200Cost: free with insurance, $159 without insurancePrescreening required5402 Airline Drive, Houston888-776-52528225 Broadway St., Houston713-469-473510058 Long Point Road, Houston832-380-398012121 Westheimer Road, Ste. 205713-773-0803