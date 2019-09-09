Minnie Mouse casket built for girl found dead in closet

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Adorned in pink with the image of Minnie Mouse, Sierra Patino's casket serves as a tribute to the 5-year-old girl who still had so much life to live.

ABC13 Eyewitness News is getting its first look at the casket she will be buried in. The casket maker, SoulShine Industries, is the same company that custom built and donated the "My Little Pony" casket to Maleah Davis' family.

On Monday, the company posted images of the casket to its Facebook page, saying in part:
"We had the privilege of creating her casket in a Minnie Mouse themed which she loved. You can see her light shined through the design and may it shine on for eternity. Sending all of our love and prayers to her loved ones. #JusticeforSierra."

Prosecutors said Priscilla Nicole Torres claimed her daughter Sierra Patino died from ingesting chemicals on Aug. 27, and that her body was kept in a closet until she was discovered on Labor Day.

But according to court documents, Torres said her boyfriend, Santiago Esparza, was giving Patino a bath on Aug. 23 when she opened the door and noticed burns on the girl's body and a possible bruise on her forehead.

Esparza allegedly told Torres it was an accident.

Days later, Patino vomited, lost consciousness and died, court documents state.

Torres and Esparza both face charges of felony tampering with evidence, a human corpse.

LATEST SIERRA PATINO CASE NEWS:

Boyfriend arrested in death of 5-year-old found in closet
Mom arrested in connection to 5-year-old's body found decaying in hidden closet
Mom claims toilet cleaner spill killed her 5-year-old: police
Grandmother of 5-year-old found in closet says she feared for her safety
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild deathtexas newsmother arrestedmother chargedboyfriend chargedbody found
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
51 citations issued in 3 days in school bus safety crackdown
Rain chances return as we head into the work week
Texans travel to New Orleans for prime-time season opener with Saints
Texans and Saints fans bonded by historic hurricanes
Democratic candidates head to Houston as some slide in polls
Houston Democratic debate gives hosts historic opportunity
Man violently carjacked in his own driveway after soccer game
Show More
HS football player returns to field with new mindset after accident
Houston Texans fans aplenty on Bourbon Street ahead of MNF
ABC13's The Midday
Texans fans bring their appetite to New Orleans craving a win
Houston Texans: Running down the 2019 season schedule
More TOP STORIES News