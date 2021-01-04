Society

North Houston cafe picketed by protesters over face mask mandate

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston cafe was targeted by protesters over the weekend after customers became upset over being told they had to wear a face mask while inside the business.

Video taken outside the Miller's Cafe location in the 3800 block of North Shepherd Drive showed a crowd chanting while holding flags.

The protest got the attention of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who tweeted he planned to visit the restaurant Monday.



Customers at restaurants across the state are required to cover their faces in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a mandate that has drawn similar protests elsewhere over the past year.

In September, video circulated online of a protest at a Florida Target store where participants demanded that customers remove their masks.

While mask mandates remain in place, enforcement in Houston has not come with widespread fines or documented warnings, according to a check on records in November.

"I don't think it'll be our number one priority," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo explained at the time. "As you can imagine, we're trying to impact violent crime, but it is something where you are subject to a $250 citation."

