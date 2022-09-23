Military recruiter identified after allegedly killing wife while she held baby, injuring NCIS agent

The shooting unfolded as the Naval Criminal Investigative Services were interviewing Hightower's wife about a report she made against him being abusive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The identity of a U.S. Navy recruiter who allegedly killed his wife while holding their child in her arms has been released.

Law enforcement sources confirmed Greg Hightower as the man who allegedly shot his wife to death in the Humble area Thursday afternoon.

That's when officials said Hightower walked into the house with a gun, shot his wife, and left.

Hightower then reportedly encountered the NCIS agents and exchanged gunfire. One agent who was hit is still in the hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said Hightower then drove to northwest Harris County, where Precinct 4 deputies found him parked outside his mother's house after she called 911.

Pct. 4 deputies said there was a second shootout in which Hightower was killed.

While authorities have not released the name of the woman killed, ABC13 discovered she was 34 years old.

Investigators said officers had to come to their house twice before regarding domestic violence incidents.

The first time was said to be back in July when investigators said the wife accused Hightower of hitting her. However, Hightower claimed the same thing, so, prosecutors didn't take any charges.

The second incident happened that Thursday afternoon. Investigators told ABC13 the woman called to ask how to file a restraining order before the tragic and deadly shooting.

ABC13 reached out to the U.S. Navy and the Hightower family, but we are still waiting to hear back.

This is just one example of what authorities call a much bigger issue in Harris County, where they say more than 35% of homicides happen due to domestic violence.