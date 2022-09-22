At least 1 shot in Humble-area neighborhood in northeast Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in northeast Harris County are responding to reports of multiple gunshots fired in a neighborhood in Humble.

Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that deputies were responding to an incident in the 12500 block of Tullich Run, where there were multiple reports of gunshots in the area.

Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed that at least one person was shot. Gonzalez further added that a woman was injured and the possible shooting suspect may have fled the scene.

The victim's injuries were not immediately revealed.

It's unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone else was injured.

A previous version of this story stated the shooting was in an Atascocita-area neighborhood, that has since been updated.

