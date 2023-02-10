FBI conducting search of former Vice President Pence house in Indiana

Former VP Pence's team does not believe there are classified documents there

CHICAGO -- The FBI is currently conducting a search of former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana, a source familiar with the situation tells CNN.

Pence is currently on the West Coast with his family after his daughter had a baby, according to his spokesperson. A private attorney for Pence is at the Indiana house while the search is underway, the spokesperson added.

In January, a lawyer for Pence found about a dozen documents marked as classified at the former vice president's home. Pence had directed his lawyer, Matt Morgan, who has experience handling classified material, to conduct the search.

CNN previously reported Pence's representatives have been in talks with the Justice Department over the searches and have expressed that they want to completely cooperate. The Pence team does not believe there are classified documents either at his home or at his office as they have done what they considered an extensive search themselves, a source told CNN.

