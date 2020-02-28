2020 presidential election

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg calls on 'Clutch City' to show up to the polls

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- No Democratic candidate has been to Houston more since announcing a run for the presidency than Mike Bloomberg, and he was in the Bayou City again Thursday ahead of Super Tuesday.

With an introduction from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who endorsed Bloomberg earlier this month, the self-funded candidate took the stage downtown and immediately talked Texan.


"I considered waiting a couple more weeks to return, but the combination of Rodeo and Lizzo was just pretty tempting," he said. "But I couldn't wait that long for another box of Shipley's (doughnuts). "

The former New York City mayor and billionaire who has flooded the airwaves with television ads asked Houstonians again for their support at the polls, and made the case why he should be the eventual nominee.

"We need a president who will make protecting the health of the American people their number one priority at all times, and I can promise you that is the kind of president I would be," he said to an estimated crowd of 400. "We now only have five days until Super Tuesday and we need Clutch City to come through. "



Super Tuesday is the first time Bloomberg's name appears on a primary or caucus ballot. He starts the race in the hole, delegate-wise, but as his team told ABC13's Tom Abrahams on a conference call this week, they are confident they can make it up.

They have more than 2,400 staff in 43 states, and in Texas they have more than 100 staffers in 19 offices statewide.



They expect good things on Tuesday, saying on that call they have been focused on building a national campaign they believe is unmatched among their competitors.

"I've never worked in Washington and I don't make pie in the sky promises and I don't talk until the cows come home. And as you've seen in the debates, I'm not someone who just yells slogans even when they're not true," he said. "We need to nominate someone at the top of the ticket who can build a broad coalition that rallies Democrats and attracts Independents and moderate Republicans, and that's what I've done in all the three races that I've run in New York City, and I've won them all. "



Bloomberg will make another stop in Texas before Election Day. He'll be in San Antonio Sunday, making a case to voters there.

Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter.

RELATED:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonprimary electionmichael bloombergpresidential racevote 2020democrats2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Biden publicly denies sex assault allegation
Sex assault allegation poses challenge for Biden's campaign
Hillary Clinton becomes latest Democrat to endorse Joe Biden
Speaker Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News