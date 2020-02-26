What to know ahead of Super Tuesday 2020: States, date and how to watch live coverage

Super Tuesday 2020 is just around the corner. Here's a look at everything to know going into one of the biggest days of the primary election season.
What is Super Tuesday?
Super Tuesday marks the day in the primary election cycle when the most delegates can be won. This year, there are 1,357 delegates at stake for Democrats on Super Tuesday.
Additional delegate-heavy days this election cycle include March 10, March 17 and the so-called Acela Primaries across much of the northeastern United States on April 28.
Super Tuesday date, states
For the 2020 presidential election cycle, Super Tuesday takes place on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Super Tuesday 2020 states include Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. Democrats will also caucus in American Samoa that day.
How to watch, live stream Super Tuesday coverage
ABC News and this ABC station will offer comprehensive Super Tuesday coverage on television and online. On television, primetime coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT. Primetime coverage will feature George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis, Jonathan Karl, Mary Bruce, Tom Llamas, Nate Silver, Devin Dwyer and Matthew Dowd as well as ABC News contributors Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Yvette Simpson and Heidi Heitkamp. Additional anchors and reporters will provide live reports from battleground states and at candidates' campaign headquarters around the country.
Live streaming coverage will begin on ABC News Live at 7 p.m. PT | 6 p.m. CT.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
