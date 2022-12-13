'It is extremely excessive': Takeoff's alleged murderer wants bond lowered, attorney says

After a $2 million bond was set for Patrick Clark, Takeoff's alleged killer, his attorneys say they are asking the judge for a lower bond.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of killing Grammy-winning rapper "Takeoff" wants his bond reduced from $2 million to $100,000, according to a motion filed Monday.

Patrick Clark, 33, is charged with murder for the shooting death of Kirsnick Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio, Migos.

Ball was shot to death in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston. Police said he was in a crowd of people and an innocent bystander near an argument over a dice game.

Clark was arrested on Dec. 1. His next court appearance is Wednesday, during which his defense attorney, Letitia Quinones, plans to ask for a lower bond.

"It is extremely excessive. We did some research and what we determined was the average median income for a citizen in Harris County is around $60,000-$65,000. So, the bond as it is set now would take four years to raise the money required," Quinones told ABC13 Monday night. "Additionally, defendants similarly situated as Mr. Clark does not have $2 million."

In the motion, Quinones said Clark would surrender his passport and that his father would ensure he appears in court.

The state asked for a high bond, saying Clark was a flight risk who planned to flee to Mexico when he was arrested. Prosecutors believe he is also a danger to the community.

According to the motion, Clark, who flaunts a lavish lifestyle on social media, is a student at Houston Community College and a disc jockey.

"No matter how you look at it, this is a tragedy," Quinones said.

In a search warrant released last week, police cited video and forensic evidence that led to the murder charge against Clark.

