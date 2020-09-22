Clean-energy incubator Greentown Labs to take over Midtown Fiesta grocery store

Greentown Labs, the Boston-area based clean-energy incubator firm that is expanding to Houston, will build its new home at 4200 San Jacinto St., the company announced Sept. 22.The firm will take over the former Midtown Fiesta grocery store, which closed in July. The property is owned by Rice Management Co."In order to meet the urgent challenge of climate change, we must engage the talent and assets of major ecosystems around the country. We look forward to catalyzing the Houston ecosystem's support for climate-tech startups as we work together toward a sustainable future for all," Greentown Labs CEO Emily Reichert said in a news release.The location will be part of the city's 16-acre Innovation District alongside The Ion, a 300,000-square-foot facility under construction at the former Sears building.The Greentown building will be retrofitted to offer more than 40,000 square feet of labs, offices and community space.Greentown Labs expects to have on-site capacity for 200-300 employees for as many as 50 startups in spring 2021.