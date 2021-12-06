'Good Morning America' host Michael Strahan's Blue Origin training begins in Van Horn, Texas

VAN HORN, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's own Michael Strahan is heading to the outer edge of space!Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket is scheduled for its third crewed flight Thursday morning. It'll be the first time all six passenger spots on the aircraft will be filled.Also on board is Laura Shepard Churchley.She's the oldest daughter of Alan Shepard, who was the first American to go to space and the namesake of the Blue Origin rocket.Four other passengers - Lane Bess, Cameron Bess, Evan Dick, and Dylan Taylor - are also scheduled to take off Thursday.The trip will take about 11 minutes, and goes about 62 miles above Earth.Those on board will experience weightlessness for about three minutes, and will get to observe the curve of the Earth, which fewer than 600 people have ever seen.One of the reasons West Texas was chosen for the launch is because it's one of the least populated parts of the country.ABC13's Pooja Lodhia and photojournalist Charles Fisher are covering Blue Origin's flight and also the future of space tourism in Texas.