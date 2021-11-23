Arts & Entertainment

'GMA's' Michael Strahan to go to space aboard Blue Origin's 'New Shepard'

By Jennifer Matarese
EMBED <>More Videos

Michael Strahan announces he will be going to space

NEW YORK -- "Good Morning America's" Michael Strahan announced that he will be blasting off into space aboard Blue Origin!

He makes his journey on December 9.

Strahan shared the details of his preparations alongside the company's founder, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, before the big announcement. This is Blue Origin's third human flight.

He was measured for a special suit and at a height of 6'3" they had to make sure he could sit comfortably in the seat aboard "New Shepard."



Also flying with Michael Strahan are Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of the first American ever to fly into space - Alan Shepard, the first father-son duo Lane Bess and Cameron Bess of Bess Ventures, investor Evan Dick, and space entry philanthropist Dylan Taylor.

So far, he's met them over zoom and calls them "a great team."

"I wanted to go to space, I think being there at the first launch was just mind-blowing," Strahan said.

"I just wanted to be a part of it," he added.

Next, he heads to Texas for additional training and safety procedures and to meet the flight crew in person ahead of the big launch.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentamazonmichael strahanspacegood morning america
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
Neighbor follows suspect's tracks to recover woman's stolen bike
Fire leaves 4 Houston families without homes on Thanksgiving
H-E-B leader gifts $5M to historic Houston-area university
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old out out of Dickinson
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
Show More
Downtown Houston Thanksgiving Day parade canceled due to weather
Man accused of dragging HPD officer after shoplifting arrested
Dry but cool for Black Friday
Super Feast food donation event still desperately needs volunteers
ABC13 job fair offers parents way to get childcare covered for 1 year
More TOP STORIES News