Former Magnolia youth pastor charged with indecency of a child after alleged confession, docs say

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Magnolia youth pastor has been charged with indecency with a child after allegedly confessing to police.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

On Jan. 23, Michael Romero walked into the Magnolia Police Department and said he was the youth pastor at First Baptist Church in 2002 and resigned in 2012.

Charging documents say he admitted to inappropriately touching at least five underage boys, ages 14 to 16, at previous youth group retreats, gatherings, and sleepovers during his tenure at the church.

Romero said he believes some of the victims knew it happened.

Charging documents detail the alleged incidents and say that Romero would sleep in the same bed with several boys during camp and was the only adult supervising groups.

Investigators spoke with the victims; two said they remembered when it happened, and the other three said they did not recall. Charging documents say the victims were 'cuddled hard and groped ' by Romero.

As of Saturday, Romero is behind bars on a $50,000 bond, documents say.