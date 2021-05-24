oil

Mexico to buy Shell share of Deer Park refinery for $600 million

EMBED <>More Videos

Shell sells share of Deer Park refinery to Mexico for $600M

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico said Monday it will buy Shell's 50% share in the jointly-owned Deer Park refinery near Houston, Texas for about $600 million.

The move comes as part of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's central policy to build, acquire or renovate oil refineries, in an era when most countries are trying to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

"We are going to stop buying fuel abroad ... we will become self-sufficient by 2023," said López Obrador, who is spending about $9 billion to build a similar-size new refinery in his home state of Tabasco.

In a statement, Shell wrote that "Shell Chemical L.P. will continue to operate its 100% owned Deer Park Chemicals facility located adjacent to the site."

"Shell did not plan to market its interest in the Deer Park refinery," said Huibert Vigeveno, Shell's Downstream Director. "However, following an unsolicited offer from Pemex, we have reached an agreement to transfer our interest in the partnership to them."

The Mexican president had complained recently that Deer Park had not yielded any benefits for Mexico since 1993, apparently because most of the profits had been reinvested. But he acknowledged the refinery does process 340,000 barrels of crude per day, much of that Mexican crude.

López Obrador sees the oil industry as key to both the nation's sovereignty and its economic future, and has enacted rules limiting renewable energies like wind and solar power. Critics say it is a nostalgic position that hearkens back to the 1970s, when oil was king in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco, and makes little sense with the world's growing shift to renewables.

While $600 million for half a refinery appears to be a good deal for Mexico, it also raises questions about the wisdom of the country's decision to invest $9 billion to build a similar, new facility.

Shell's decision appears to be part of a larger, international strategy to consolidate its oil refineries and transition to renewable energy resources.

The goal is for the refineries to be more integrated with the chemical complexes and produce more biofuels, hydrogen and synthetic fuels.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstexasdeer parkmexicotexas newsshelloilu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
OIL
Land one of these jobs without even leaving your home
Road near Texas City refinery to remain closed as tank leak halts
Oil spill at Texas City refinery prompts road closures and clean-up
Offshore Technology Conference returns to Houston
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News