Famous Mexican drug cartel leader 'El Marro' arrested on Sunday morning

MEXICO (KTRK) -- The Mexican Army captured a famous drug cartel leader on Sunday morning, the country's security forces announced.José Antonio Yépez Ortiz, known as "El Marro," is the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel (CSRL), a Mexican criminal organization from the state of Guanajuato and rival to the Jalisco Cartel.A businesswoman kidnapped was also rescued during the operation, according to Alfonso Durazo, Mexico's Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection.Ortiz will be transferred to CEFERESO, a federal prison in Mexico.The Guanajuato attorney general released the following statement: