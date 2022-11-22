Deadly METRORail stabbing to go to grand jury after man's killing on purple line in downtown

Police say there's no continuous threat to the public, which also marked the second-such killing on METRORail's purple line in a month.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly stabbing that happened onboard a METRORail on Monday night will be referred to a grand jury, the Houston Police Department said in an update on Tuesday morning.

The stabbing happened at about 7:55 p.m. at 1150 Rusk Street on METRO's purple line.

According to HPD, METRO police officers responded to a stabbing call on a METRORail train at the address above, and when they arrived, found a man sitting on a bench outside the rail car.

Another man was found unresponsive inside the rail car with apparent stab wounds. He had been stabbed multiple times in the upper torso.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and took the wounded man to the hospital, where he died.

HPD homicide detectives interviewed the 60-year-old suspect, who was taken into custody.

On Monday, Houston police elaborated on the killing, saying that two men got into an altercation that escalated into violence. They didn't immediately know what caused the fight or if the two men knew each other.

No one else was hurt.

After authorities spoke to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, it was determined the case would go to a grand jury for review.

Police say there's no continuous threat to the public after Monday's stabbing, which also marked the second-such killing on METRORail's Purple Line in a month. A 28-year-old woman was attacked at the Palm Center Station on Oct. 29.

Police don't believe there's any correlation between the two killings.

The investigation forced the suspension of the purple line. A bus shuttle was used to transport passengers, METRO said.

