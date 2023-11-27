METRO passenger causing disturbance opens fire at bus after fellow riders push him off, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in jail after a shooting on a METRO bus on Friday night, police say.

It began around 11 p.m. on a bus traveling down Westheimer Road when a fight broke out between several passengers and a man, METRO police said.

When the bus came to a stop at 3300 Westheimer Rd., police reported that the passengers forced the man out, pushing him off the bus.

Officials said as the bus pulled away, the man opened fire and shot at the bus, breaking the glass.

According to METRO police, no one was hit. However, one person sustained head injuries from the broken glass and was taken to the hospital.

Police said they were able to locate the suspect and identified him with the bus driver's help.

The man is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and felon possession of a weapon. His bond is set for $175,000.