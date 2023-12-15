20-year-old man wanted for bus shooting in SW Houston that left 1 person injured

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The METRO Police Department says they are searching for the 20-year-old man responsible for a METRO bus shooting on Oct. 27 that left one person injured.

According to police, Elijah Montre Lee was removed from a bus for disruptive behavior and then became combative. Police say he fired shots into the bus on the 7200 block of Cambridge Street.

One victim was injured from shattered glass and was hospitalized for treatment, police said

Police describe Lee as a Black male, approximately 6 feet 2 inches, weighing 156 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Authorities say Lee should be considered armed and dangerous.

Crime Stoppers and the METRO Police Department urge anyone with information on Lee's whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, www.crime-stoppers.org, or through their mobile app.