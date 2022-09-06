Man arrested after Pct. 4 deputy finds $20,000 worth of meth in his vehicle during traffic stop

What started as a traffic stop led to a major drug bust, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office. Pictures of the packages of meth found during the stop were shared with ABC13.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- What started as a traffic stop Tuesday in Spring led to a drug bust of $20,000 worth of methamphetamine by a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy.

A heavy police presence near Briarcreek Boulevard and FM 1960 in the Memorial Hills subdivision led to a Pct. 4 deputy finding more than 370 grams of meth inside the suspect's vehicle.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, that amount of meth equals approximately $20,0000.

The suspect was taken to the Harris County Jail on a charge of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.

For more pictures taken during the arrest, play the video above.

For more stories on arrests involving meth, visit this section of the ABC13 website.