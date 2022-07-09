metallica

Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' earns 400% increase in streams post-'Stranger Things'

By Josh Johnson
EMBED <>More Videos

'Stranger Things' sends 36-year-old Metallica song back on the charts

Metallica's "Master of Puppets" is the latest recipient of the coveted post-"Stranger Things" bump.

According to Billboard, the title track off the metal legends' 1986 album has seen a 400% increase in streams since it was used in the season four finale of the Netflix sci-fi series.

While that certainly is a major bump, "Master of Puppets" still has a long way to go if it hopes to match the resurgence of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," which soared all the way to the top five of the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 after its use in an earlier episode of "Stranger Things" during the fourth season.

Metallica previously commented on the show's use of "Master of Puppets," which is heard during a significant scene involving the Dungeons & Dragons-loving character Eddie Munson, sharing that they were "beyond psyched" about the song's placement.

"We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did, we were totally blown away," the band said.

Meanwhile, Metallica took to TikTok to defend any newcomers who might've just discovered the band's music through "Stranger Things," saying, "FYI -- EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica family."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnetflixmetallicau.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC, Inc.
METALLICA
Metallica's whiskey draws hundreds of fans
Metallica delays tour as lead singer re-enters rehab
Metallica donates $100K to Houston area Lone Star campus
Interview with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian struck by HPD officer completing shift, police say
Dangerous record-breaking heat this weekend
Woman charged with murder 17 years after elderly couple's killings
Astros Foundation visits Robb Elementary after mass school shooting
Houston family shares survival story after Highland Park shooting
Aunt speaks out to ABC13 about nephew found alone in SW Houston
Celebration for beloved Houston pastor killed in road rage incident
Show More
Man sues Baytown Police after suffering severe injuries by K9 officer
Texas commission seeks to suspend Harris County criminal judge
17-year-old charged with capital murder in shooting of 14-year-old
Suspect who stole deputy's taser was shot and killed, HCSO says
Houston says state stripped city control of $52M in post-Harvey aid
More TOP STORIES News