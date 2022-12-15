Investigation underway after metal crashes through driver's car while on US-59 near E. Mount Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man relatively new to the area got a swift introduction to Houston traffic when a piece of metal came flying at his vehicle on US-59, pictures show.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The victim said he was driving southbound on US-59 just before East Mount Houston when a piece of metal crashed through his windshield.

SEE RELATED STORY: Woman walks away uninjured after tire crashes into her windshield on I-45 S

Pictures show glass ended up all over the front seat of his Mini Cooper, but the victim added that glass also landed all over his and his partner's eyes.

They pulled over and called 911, unsure of what had just happened.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived and filed a report. An investigation is underway.

The victim said he is grateful neither he nor his partner were hurt. As for his car, it is in a shop.

SEE RELATED STORY: Light pole goes through truck's windshield after crash in Dickinson, police said