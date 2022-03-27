New Memorial Park Bridge land bridge tunnel opens for traffic March 28

HOUSTON, Texas -- The wait is over for Houstonians who have been eagerly watching the construction of the opening of the Memorial Park land bridge tunnels.On Monday, March 28, the first phase of the tunnels - eastbound - will open to the public, Memorial Park Conservancy announced.Drivers should expect the first eastbound tunnel to open around 11:30 am.The westbound tunnel is expected to open in April, per the conservancy.