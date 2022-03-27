memorial park

New Memorial Park Bridge land bridge tunnel opens for traffic March 28

Memorial Park tunnels open to traffic Monday at 11:30 a.m.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The wait is over for Houstonians who have been eagerly watching the construction of the opening of the Memorial Park land bridge tunnels.

On Monday, March 28, the first phase of the tunnels - eastbound - will open to the public, Memorial Park Conservancy announced.

Drivers should expect the first eastbound tunnel to open around 11:30 am.

The westbound tunnel is expected to open in April, per the conservancy.

For more information, read at our ABC13 partner Houston CultureMap
