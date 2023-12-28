Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta acquires prime, pivotal space near Memorial Park

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's most headline-grabbing mogul and Billion Dollar Buyer has just made another savvy move.

Houston Rockets owner and Landry's Inc. CEO Tilman J. Fertitta has acquired a familiar commercial space on Memorial Drive. The plaza, located at 5757 Memorial Dr., currently houses Comerica Bank through summer 2024. A prime piece of Inner Loop real estate, the building sits on 1.63 acres east of Bayou Bend and Memorial Park - both a quick jaunt away.

"When the opportunity to acquire this building on Memorial Drive was presented, it was a no-brainer," Fertitta noted in a statement. "Memorial Drive is a renowned thoroughfare in Houston, and the synergy with Brenner's on the Bayou nearby made the decision simple. The adjacency of River Oaks and Memorial Park only enhances the appeal of this location, and we look forward to expanding our business in this area."

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

SEE ALSO: UH names Fertitta Family College of Medicine after $50M donation from Houston entrepreneur