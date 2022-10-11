Memorial Park's highly anticipated addition to famed running trail opens with stunning views

The opening of the eastbound tunnel is a milestone in the progress of the Memorial Park land bridge project.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Exciting news for Houston-area joggers, walkers, and everyone who simply loves Memorial Park. The beloved park fixture known by locals as the "SLT" - Seymour Lieberman Exer-Trail - now boasts a new trail segment that leads to some of Memorial Park's best vistas.

The video featured above is from a previous report.

This new, .36 mile trail segment officially opened on October 7 and replaces a now-closed SLT connection. Users now are diverted off of the endlessly busy Memorial Drive and instead sent to shaded, forest areas and three new bridges that traverse over ravines and connect with Buffalo Bayou.

Specifically, run along the north side of the land bridge and prairie area and veers away from Memorial Drive.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

RELATED: Houston's first-ever professional pickleball tournament swings into Memorial Park