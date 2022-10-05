Houston's first-ever professional pickleball tournament swings into Memorial Park

Have you ever heard of Pickleball?

HOUSTON, Texas -- Is pickleball more fun to watch, like baseball, or is it more fun to play, like softball? Houstonians can ponder these questions when the first-ever professional pickleball tournament ever to be hosted in the Bayou City comes to town in October.

The APP Sunmed Houston Open swings into Memorial Park from October 19-23. A showcase of some of the world's best pickleball players, the tournament features action in pro, senior pro, and amateur divisions.

Registration to participate APP Sunmed Houston Open Golden Ticket Qualifier for Amateurs and Pros, which promises a $60,000 prize purse, is open through October 10 and can be found online. Importantly, interested players must enroll as a member of USA Pickleball if they are currently not registered with the organization.

