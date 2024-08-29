Driver dies after slamming into vehicle stopped at Memorial Drive land bridge tunnel, police say

Houston police said the woman was speeding when she crashed into the back of a commercial vehicle with a large trailer that was stopped at the tunnels. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was killed in what could be the first deadly crash at the Memorial Drive tunnels under the Kinder Land Bridge at Memorial Park.

Houston police said the woman was speeding when she crashed into the back of a commercial vehicle with a large trailer that was stopped at the tunnels around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. HPD said she was the only person in her car, and the other driver was not inside the stopped commercial vehicle at the time.

Police were looking for surveillance video nearby, hoping to paint a picture of what exactly led up to the crash.

Investigators are also working to determine why the other vehicle was stopped. For now, no charges are expected to be filed.