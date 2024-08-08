No injuries after Memorial Hermann Life Flight chopper makes emergency landing in Meyerland park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Life Flight helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in a Meyerland park on Wednesday evening.

The helicopter, operated by Memorial Hermann's Life Flight program, had just departed from the Texas Medical Center when it had to land six minutes later.

Memorial Hermann described the landing as a precautionary measure, which took place at Godwin Park on Rutherglen Drive near Balmforth Lane.

According to a statement released by the hospital, the decision to land was made with their "routine operating guidelines to evaluate a possible maintenance issue."

No patients were aboard the helicopter during the landing, and Memorial Hermann confirmed that all crew members were safe and unharmed.