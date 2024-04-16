Man waiting 6 years for kidney learns program is suspended, his doctor under investigation

A Memorial Hermann patient was shocked after hearing his transplant program had been suspended and his doctor Steve John Bynon is under investigation.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Bryan-College Station man waited six years for a new kidney. Last week, he was informed his transplant program at Memorial Hermann Hospital had been suspended.

Shawn Lawson lost both kidneys to cancer. The new grandfather and father of four spends 3.5 hours on dialysis each morning to survive.

"I got on the actual list. It was 2018 and it's 2024," he said.

The New York Times first reported that the doctor who oversaw Lawson's kidney transplant program, Steve John Bynon, is accused of manipulating a database to prevent some patients from receiving new livers.

"It makes a feeling of someone is playing with your life," Lawson explained.

Lawson is partially blind due to unrelated medical complications - meaning relatives have had to drive him four hours roundtrip from Bryan-College Station to Memorial Hermann, often multiple times a week, for the past six years. Now, he tells ABC13 he questions if the visits were worth it.

The hospital suspended both the kidney and transplant programs last week. In a statement, the hospital maintained that concerns had only been raised regarding the liver, not the kidney transplant program.

"Should I trust what I'm being told?" Lawson asked.

Lawson is one of more than 300 patients impacted by the program's suspension.

In a statement, Memorial Hermann told ABC13, "Each patient is being individually contacted by a transplant care coordinator to review ongoing care options, including a seamless transition to another transplant program, where necessary."

Lawson told ABC13 the only official contact he has received from the hospital to date regarding the program was a vague phone call, stating it was being suspended. The call promised more information would follow in a letter he has yet to receive.

Lawson said he called his medical team and has been reviewing options with them. He is currently working to get on the list at St. Luke's and Houston Methodist. He said if possible, he does not want to stay at Memorial Hermann, even after the program is revived, because he has lost trust in the transplant program. He admits the idea of waiting "even longer" for a transplant has impacted his morale. He told ABC13 he is focused on eating healthy and working out in the interim.

"I'm a Black man. When I wake up in the morning every day (my children are) going to look at me. They're going to see what I do," he said. "It's important for me to stay positive."

