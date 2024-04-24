Families of 3 patients who died waiting for transplants want to keep doctor from destroying evidence

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The families of three men who died while waiting for liver transplants are asking for a court order against the Memorial Hermann doctor at the center of the organ transplant scandal.

The New York Times first reported the accusations against Dr. John Steve Bynon. He allegedly manipulated a database to prevent patients from receiving new livers.

Shortly after that report, the hospital said Bynon would no longer oversee the liver and kidney transplant program amid an investigation into "inappropriate activity" before suspending the program altogether.

On Tuesday, the three families announced they sought a court order against Bynon to prevent the doctor from deleting or destroying evidence amid the investigation.

They plan to discuss their case during a press conference on Wednesday at 3 p.m. and said their lawyers will investigate whether the patients who died were wrongfully denied liver transplants.