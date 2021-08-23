3 Memorial Hermann emergency rooms shut down due to surge in hospitalizations

Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Kingwood - 4533 Kingwood Drive

Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Spring - 7474 N Grand Parkway W

Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center at Sienna - 8780 Hwy 6 Ste B

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three Houston-area emergency rooms shut down Monday afternoon due to the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.According to an announcement made by Memorial Hermann, the following 24-hour emergency rooms will be closed until further notice.Patients who are currently receiving care at these emergency centers will be transferred to another Memorial Hermann facility.The health care system released the following statement to ABC13 regarding the closures: