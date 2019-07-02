data breach

Memorial Hermann patients' personal data may have been compromised, hospital says

EMBED <>More Videos

Tips for protecting your computer from malware

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Memorial Hermann Health System is notifying patients of a recent data breach that may have compromised their personal data, including medical records and social security numbers.

In December 2020, Memorial Hermann said MedData, a revenue management service used by the hospital system that helps patients with things like Medicaid eligibility, workers' compensation and billing, had some of its data uploaded to a "public-facing website."

An investigation later revealed a former MedData employee had saved files to personal folders they created on the website sometime during or before September 2019.

Memorial Hermann said the files contained individuals' names along with one or more of the following information: physical address, date of birth, Social Security number, diagnosis, condition, claim information, date of service, subscriber ID (subscriber IDs may be Social Security numbers), medical procedure codes, provider name, and health insurance policy number.

It's unclear how many patients were affected.

MedData began contacting those patients who may have been impacted on Wednesday. The company has since implemented additional security controls and has blocked all file sharing websites.

It also updated internal data policies and procedures and even informed law enforcement.

If you're a Memorial Hermann patient and wish to know if you were impacted by this, call 1-833-903-3647.

You can also contact the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338) or visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonmedicalhospitalhospitalssocial securitydata breachidentity theft
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DATA BREACH
Kroger warns customers of pharmacy data breach
SSN mistakenly sent to school photographer
Texas driver's license info may have been stolen
Texas Children's says donor info involved in ransomware attack
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. deputy captured on camera punching teen on ATV
Trooper dies days after being shot while on duty, DPS says
Cuban immigrant says he knows 1st-hand desperation to cross border
Man reported missing found dead in back of truck in SW Houston
18 massage therapists come out in support of Deshaun Watson
Batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine fails quality check
Get ready for a chilly start to your Thursday
Show More
Jury trials set to resume next week after 2-month hiatus
Ex-cop told onlooker George Floyd was 'probably on something'
Scammers targeting people who've received COVID-19 vaccine
Coach charged in connection with sexual assault of child
Toddler sisters dropped from atop 14-foot border wall by smuggler
More TOP STORIES News