The Harris Center for Mental Health experiences patient care delays after cyberattack

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a cyberattack against the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD that was discovered on Tuesday.

Authorities reported that the ransomware attack encrypted employee files, making them inaccessible to Harris Center staff.

To prevent the spread of the attack, the facility reported preemptively shutting down its network.

The center says its staff is working to continue to provide patient care, but the incident has caused delays.

The center says it does not know if any data has been compromised, and it remains unclear when things will return to normal.

For now, the Harris Center says they are actively working with their teams and security specialists to investigate the attack and restore their systems.