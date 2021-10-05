Memorial Hermann adjusts visiting policy as COVID-19 cases decline in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In response to the decline in COVID-19 cases, Memorial Hermann Hospital updated its visitor policy.
The changes go into effect on Oct. 5. Starting then, each patient will now be allowed to have two visitors a day, but they must be 12 years or older. One of the two visitors will be able to stay overnight.
Visiting hours will now be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Also, patients who are getting surgery that day can have two adult visitors on site until they are discharged.
For more information and details on the updated visitor policy, visit Memorial Hermann's website.
