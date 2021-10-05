covid-19 pandemic

Memorial Hermann adjusts visiting policy as COVID-19 cases decline in Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Memorial Hermann adjusts visiting policy as COVID cases decline

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In response to the decline in COVID-19 cases, Memorial Hermann Hospital updated its visitor policy.

The changes go into effect on Oct. 5. Starting then, each patient will now be allowed to have two visitors a day, but they must be 12 years or older. One of the two visitors will be able to stay overnight.

Visiting hours will now be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Also, patients who are getting surgery that day can have two adult visitors on site until they are discharged.

For more information and details on the updated visitor policy, visit Memorial Hermann's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus pandemichospitalspandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhouston fights covidhealth caredoctorsvirus
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Most parents won't vaccinate their young kids right away, says survey
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News