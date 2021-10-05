Memorial Hermann adjusts visiting policy as COVID-19 cases decline in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In response to the decline in COVID-19 cases, Memorial Hermann Hospital updated its visitor policy.The changes go into effect on Oct. 5. Starting then, each patient will now be allowed to have two visitors a day, but they must be 12 years or older. One of the two visitors will be able to stay overnight.Visiting hours will now be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.Also, patients who are getting surgery that day can have two adult visitors on site until they are discharged.For more information and details on the updated visitor policy, visit