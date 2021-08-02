Memorial Hermann system requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all of its employees

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As we continue to see a surge in COVID-19 cases, including those vaccinated and unvaccinated, Memorial Hermann is putting efforts in place to help stop the spread of the virus.On Monday, the hospital announced that it is implementing a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all of its employees."The painstakingly gathered and reported medical research data overwhelmingly demonstrates that the COVID-19 vaccines are extraordinarily safe and effective," said Dr. David L. Callender, president and CEO of Memorial Hermann. "Other factors contributing to the timing of this decision include the significant percentage of the Greater Houston population that remains unvaccinated, the relaxation ofpublic safety measures such as masking and social distancing, and the alarming increase in new COVID19 cases and hospitalizations over the past several weeks. For all of these reasons, we strongly believe that the vaccines are our best and only true protection against COVID-19 going forward."The hospital said the decision to requiring employees to be vaccinated is due to the current status of the pandemic, including the delta variant which "shows no mercy on unvaccinated individuals."Memorial Hermann said that more than 83% of its workforce is already fully vaccinated. This includes 87% of bedside staff, 95% of managers and above and 100% of executive leaders."The evidence is clear: the vaccines are safe and lifesaving. We strongly encourage all those who are still unvaccinated against COVID-19 to join us in creating a healthier future for all by making this pandemic a thing of the past," said Callender.Managers have until Sept. 11, 2021, to comply with the hospital's requirements. The rest of the employees have until Oct. 9, 2021.