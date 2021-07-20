Memorial Hermann adjusts visiting policy due to increase in COVID-19 cases

Here's what you need to know:

Acute care facilities, TIRR Memorial Hermann Hospital, Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy and Memorial Hermann Prevention & Recovery Center (PaRC) will allow one adult visitor over the age of 18 per adult patient per day.

No overnight visitors will be allowed, except for one adult visitor for patients at TIRR Memorial Hermann Hospital and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy. They'll also be allowed for patients with life-threatening injuries. This visitor should be the same one who visited that day.

Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital and all other Memorial Hermann acute care hospitals will allow the following:

Two parent/guardian visitors per child per day. One of the same two parent/guardian visitors may also stay overnight.

For laboring, antepartum and postpartum patients, only two visitors (18 and up) are allowed per patient per day. One of the same adult visitors may also stay overnight.

Age restrictions do not apply to visitors who show up to the emergency center with a patient. Minors (age 17 and under) who accompany those patients must stay with the patient.

One adult visitor per day will be allowed for patients in contact isolation and no overnight visitors will be allowed. No visitors will be allowed for patients in droplet, airborne or a combination of isolation precautions.

Family members may visit patients in hospice or supportive medicine care.

The following changes have been made to Memorial Hermann's visitor policy for outpatient facilities:

Memorial Hermann imaging centers, breast care centers, sports medicine and rehabilitation centers along with Memorial Hermann convenient care center locations will allow one visitor (12 and over) per adult patient.

Child patients may have up to two people with them.

Memorial Hermann Medical Group clinics will allow:

One primary caregiver, such as a guardian or adult caregiver of a dependent patient or individual accompanying patient with special needs, for adult patients.

One accompanying adult for OB visits and OB ultrasound visits.

One parent or guardian for any child patient visits. Two parents or guardians will be allowed for child patients under 18 months old and for patients needing discussion about developmental concerns.

Reasonable accommodations will be made for child patient visits, provided any sibling visitors are in good health.

TIRR Memorial Hermann Outpatient Rehabilitation and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy Outpatient Rehabilitation will allow one parent/guardian visitor per child patient.

Patients visiting the TIRR Memorial Hermann Outpatient Medical Clinic are allowed one adult visitor.

University Place, a Memorial Hermann skilled nursing facility and an independent adult living community, continues to adhere to the state's guidelines for nursing center visitation.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Memorial Hermann hospital system has made a change to its visitor policy due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Houston.