2 cars drive into deep pothole caused by water leak in southeast Houston, neighbors say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A water leak in southeast Houston has created a big problem after neighbors say a hole budged on Frey Road and Elton Street.

Neighbors told ABC13 that at least two cars drove right into it Monday morning during their commute.

On Monday afternoon, public works had a crew on the ground as repairs were now underway after what public works called a big leak that created a much bigger problem.

Neighbors told ABC13 that portions of the road started caving in, creating concern among those who live there.

"We were just driving around minding our own business, and it scared me cause you don't imagine just driving down the road and going down a big hole," Andreina Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez was one of at least two drivers Monday morning stuck inside a hole on the road that, from the surface, looks like a small puddle but is much deeper.

"The city doesn't want to help, or they said they cannot help, and it's a city issue. The road is now faulty because the pipeline busted," Rodriguez said.

The city said it elevated the request for repairs at this site after infrastructure concerns arose.

Public works representatives say they received the initial call about the leak on Thursday and had inspectors out the same day to investigate what repairs were needed.

"(Sunday) there was no hole caving in, but I guess this morning or at night it happened," Christy Avalos, who has lived on the road this happened for the last three decades, said.

It's unclear how long repairs will take.

Houston Public Works told ABC13 they're trying not to impact the entire neighborhood, but they will need to shut off water to a portion of the area to make the repairs.

"They do patch-up jobs, but maybe give it a month, and then it starts getting messed up again," Avalos said.

She hopes this time it's different.

