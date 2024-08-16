787 bridge in Liberty County may not reopen for another four months

ROMAYOR, Texas (KTRK) -- Liberty County neighbors are stuck having to drive an extra hour due to a collapsed bridge, but it may not get a temporary replacement until next year.

A lifeline connecting Liberty County neighbors to doctors, pharmacies, and grocery stores has been cut off for months.

"We're angry," Nancy Murphy said. "We're hurt. We're disappointed, and we're scared."

Murphy couldn't help but get emotional thinking about the difficulties the communities have faced since the 787 bridge in Romayor collapsed from flooding in May.

"Horrible," Murphy explained. "I could say some more, but it's just devastating."

After three months of the bridge being closed, Murphy organized a meeting with TxDOT officials at the Rainbow Baptist Church.

"If I ask a question, I want an answer because they have answers," Murphy said.

TxDOT officials met with Liberty County commissioners earlier this week. An engineer told leaders they were going to make emergency repairs but canceled the work after cracks were discovered on the other side of the bridge.

TxDOT told county leaders it plans to hire a contractor in the coming days to make repairs to both sides, but it could take four months for a temporary bridge to open.

When ABC13 asked TxDOT about when it noticed cracks on the other side, they sent the following statement:

The cracks were discovered shortly after the failure of the approach slab on the west end of the bridge. In May, the cracks were seen but they became more apparent close to when we were going to award the contract for repairs on the west end.

The cracks were on the side of the bridge that recently underwent repairs from Hurricane Harvey. Work was finished less than two years ago. ABC13 also asked how much money was spent on those repairs.

"The repairs done to the east side of the bridge after Hurricane Harvey cost approximately $18.5 million."

Neighbors expressed concerns about a temporary structure, especially since they're having issues with repairs made less than two years ago. So ABC13 asked about the safety of the work.

"The safety of the traveling public is the most important thing to TxDOT. For this reason, we canceled the first contract so that we could make a proper evaluation of what is needed for temporary repairs while also working on a permanent solution."

TxDOT leaders told county commissioners they plan to work on a permanent bridge at a new location. They told officials a study of the Trinity River using drones would be performed until October. Then, a contractor would be selected. It may take four years to design and another three years to build.

When ABC13 asked why it takes that long and how much it could cost, TxDOT said: "Tentatively, the permanent project will let in 2028, meaning construction will begin, and weather permitting, would be complete by 2030 or 2031. The cost of the new bridge is yet to be determined. Once the project is awarded for the temporary repairs, a press release will be sent out showing the cost."

These answers are something that Murphy isn't pleased to hear.

"Anger," Murphy said. "We are angered about all of it."

They'll have to continue to deal with a lifeline that could be gone for another four months.

