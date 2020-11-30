Rebuild of Shepherd south of Westheimer set for early 2021 start

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Upper Kirby Redevelopment Authority could be selecting a contractor by the end of the year to oversee a project that will overhaul Shepherd Drive from Westheimer Road to US-59.The project had a bid deadline of Nov. 20, Upper Kirby projects director Lee Cisneros said.After a contractor is selected, work can begin in early 2021 and will take two years.Improvements include new concrete pavement, underground utilities and updated drainage.The project will bring other Upper Kirby features seen on its projects on Westheimer Road, Kirby Drive, Bissonnet and Eastside streets, including brick paver crosswalks, widened sidewalks, lighting and landscaping.The project would start in early 2021 and would be projected to finish in 2023. The City of Houston and Upper Kirby Redevelopment Authority will be responsible for funding the $20 million project.