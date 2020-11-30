community impact newspaper

Rebuild of Shepherd south of Westheimer set for early 2021 start

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Upper Kirby Redevelopment Authority could be selecting a contractor by the end of the year to oversee a project that will overhaul Shepherd Drive from Westheimer Road to US-59.

The project had a bid deadline of Nov. 20, Upper Kirby projects director Lee Cisneros said.

After a contractor is selected, work can begin in early 2021 and will take two years.

Improvements include new concrete pavement, underground utilities and updated drainage.

The project will bring other Upper Kirby features seen on its projects on Westheimer Road, Kirby Drive, Bissonnet and Eastside streets, including brick paver crosswalks, widened sidewalks, lighting and landscaping.

The project would start in early 2021 and would be projected to finish in 2023. The City of Houston and Upper Kirby Redevelopment Authority will be responsible for funding the $20 million project.

SEE RELATED: Tolling on the upgraded SH-288 starts today

The video above is from a previous story.

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonconstructioncommunity impact newspaperroad repair
COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER
Lowe's to open distribution center in New Caney
Buffalo Bayou report receives criticism
Highway 146 widening expected to finish early
Voting for Missouri City runoff elections underway
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Record-setting former MLB pitcher reported missing
Bike shop smash-and-grab involving a U-Haul destroys storefront
TX doctor fighting COVID-19 died from virus, wife says
James Harden to open fine dining restaurant
Whataburger opens first restaurant with new design in central Texas
Friends say Alexis Sharkey was worried for her safety
A stretch of mostly dry, cool days starts Thursday
Show More
US jobless claims remain high at 712,000 as pandemic escalates
Texas to get 1.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this month
Barr had 'intense' meeting with Trump: Sources
Hunting and fishing licenses in Texas selling fast
NORAD Santa Claus tracker launches for 65th year
More TOP STORIES News