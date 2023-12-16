Record-breaking holiday travel crowds expected at Houston airports and roads starting this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Record-breaking travel crowds are expected in Houston airports and on roads during the holiday season.

According to AAA Texas, over 9 million Texans are expected to travel during the end-of-year holiday season. This marks a 2% increase from last year.

The Houston Airport System announced that the busy holiday season has already begun and will last through Wednesday, Jan. 3. The entire three-week period will be busy, with Friday, Dec. 15, Sunday, Dec. 17, and Monday, Dec. 18, being the busiest days.

The airports will welcome a combined 3.9 million passengers, which is a 16% increase from last year and well above pre-pandemic travel levels.

The advice remains the same as during the Thanksgiving holiday. Schedule your parking in advance, arrive early, and use the cell phone lots instead of circling in traffic to pick up loved ones and friends upon arrival.

