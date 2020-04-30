Arts & Entertainment

Houston rapper collaborates with Beyoncé on remix for charity

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper and TSU student Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with another Houston icon for a remix benefiting the city.

The recently popular rapper collaborated with none other than Beyoncé on the remix of her hit song "Savage."

The official video for the song on YouTube shows a horse with a "Welcome to Houston" sign in the distance.

Megan posted about the song, saying she was crying because Beyoncé "means everything to [her]" because they're both from Houston.

She also noted that proceeds from the song will benefit "Bread of Life," a group that helps donate food to those in need in the Houston area.

The remix debuted at number one on the iTunes charts, leaving the Houston rapper with two songs featured in the top ten chart.

Watch the video above to hear the song and see how fans reacted to the Texas-sized collaboration.
