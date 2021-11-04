rapper

Megan Thee Stallion sets date for special hometown concert at 713 Music Hall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's very own Megan Thee Stallion is heading back home to walk down two stages - a commencement stage and a concert stage.

The 26-year-old rapper is slated to hit the stage for a special performance at 713 Music Hall, according to an Instagram post.

The live music venue was formerly known as The Terminal which held about 5,000 people. The new and improved hall is set to open this month at POST Houston at what used to be the Barbara Jordan Post Office.

Tickets for Megan's performance go on sale Monday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. on the 713 Music Hall website.

On her Instagram, Megan asked fans to save the date for when she hits that stage Dec. 3.

The three-time Grammy winner also posted more graduation pictures. She showed off her bedazzled graduation cap which is very on-brand.



The cap is a nod to her 2019 hit song, "Hot Girl Summer." She is expected to walk that stage Dec. 11 at TSU.

Megan is studying health administration at TSU and is expected to graduate this fall.

