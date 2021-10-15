Arts & Entertainment

Houston rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, teams up with Popeyes in limited time collaboration

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Grammy-award winning, Texas native has just announced a new, tasty collaboration fans might not expect.

Houston's own, Megan Thee Stallion, is teaming up with a southern fast food favorite.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose birthname is Megan Pete, announced her "Hottie Sauce" in partnership with Popeyes.

In a short video posted to Popeyes' Twitter page, Megan turns into an animated character, seeking vengeance on thieves who stole her special sauce.



Megan, along with her two best friends, shared their live reaction to tasting the sauce in a "Mukbang" video.

Mukbang videos are a daily social media trend where food lovers and viewers "virtually" meet to showcase various food genres.



In the video, the trio describes the sauce as being sweet, while still having an undertone of spice.

If that isn't enough, Megan revealed herself as a Popeyes franchise owner as part of the announcement of Hottie Sauce. Popeyes said the restaurant chain and Megan will make a six-figure donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness, an organization whose mission is to promote empathy and compassion while encouraging selfless concern for the welfare of others in the Houston community.

The sauce will debut Oct. 19 at Popeyes locations. It'll be available for a limited time.

Megan Thee Stallion has won three Grammys, two MTV Video Music Awards and several other accolades while working towards her degree at Texas Southern University.

