What to do when someone you know goes missing

Missing 15-year-old last seen at truck stop day before her bike found more than 2 miles away: FBCSO

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a 15-year-old girl, now missing for over a week, was last seen at a truck stop in Katy a day before her bike was found abandoned more than two miles away.

Megan Lamz was last seen on a bicycle leaving her Katy home on March 22, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said Megan was seen on camera leaving her neighborhood at about 4 p.m. that day.

Three hours later, at about 7 p.m., she was spotted at the Love's Truck Stop located at I-10 and Pederson Road, which turns into Texas Heritage Parkway, according to FBCSO.

A day later, on March 23, Megan's bicycle was found abandoned near Kingsland Boulevard and Cane Island Parkway, which is about two and a half miles from the truck stop.

Megan was last seen wearing a black "Friday the 13th" graphic sweatshirt with beige cargo pants, black Converse shoes, and a green backpack.

Authorities previously said on Monday that while there is no indication of foul play, they are seeking her whereabouts to verify that she is safe.

Anyone with information in regards to Megan's location is urged to contact the sheriff's office's non-emergent number at 281-341-4665.

SEE PREVIOUS REPORT: Have you seen her? Police searching for teen after her bike was found 1 day after she went missing