Immersive new bayou-themed artwork takes Houstonians down meandering trail downtown

Just in time for some safe and distanced holiday exploration, a new, immersive, and interactive artwork has flowed into downtown's Market Square Park. Appropriately titled, the new installation is a series of raised concrete troughs filled with glossy, pigmented resin, which mimic Buffalo Bayou's form and route.Consider this a way for visitors to traverse the bayou without getting their feet wet.The site-specific sculpture, which is part seating area and part playful artwork, was conceived and created by Falon Mihalic, who is founder of Falon Land Studio . Milhalic, who created Meander for permanent display at the park , is well-regarded for traditional landscaping projects in public spaces and private gardens as well as public art installations, which are often inspired by nature.