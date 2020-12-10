Houston CultureMap

Immersive new bayou-themed artwork takes Houstonians down meandering trail downtown

By Steven Devadanam

Meander is meant to mimic Buffalo Bayou. Photo by Morris Malakoff/Courtesy of Houston CultureMap.

Just in time for some safe and distanced holiday exploration, a new, immersive, and interactive artwork has flowed into downtown's Market Square Park. Appropriately titled Meander, the new installation is a series of raised concrete troughs filled with glossy, pigmented resin, which mimic Buffalo Bayou's form and route.

Consider this a way for visitors to traverse the bayou without getting their feet wet.

The site-specific sculpture, which is part seating area and part playful artwork, was conceived and created by Falon Mihalic, who is founder of Falon Land Studio. Milhalic, who created Meander for permanent display at the park , is well-regarded for traditional landscaping projects in public spaces and private gardens as well as public art installations, which are often inspired by nature.

