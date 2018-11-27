Mayor working to reduce gun violence near HISD campuses

@houstonpolice chief @ArtAcevedo joins lunchtime meeting at Lamar HS to talk about campus security. He says HPD will be supplementing HISD Police forces at 10 campuses until HISD can fill vacancies. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/eoj5DifXWR — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) November 27, 2018

Happening Now: Mayor @SylvesterTurner meets with Lamar HS student who wrote a letter to him concerning campus safety. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/dG4QG2ZPQP — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) November 27, 2018

Mayor Turner says the city is working with HISD security to help students feel safer after recent tragedies at Lamar High School.Turner joined Houston police chief Art Acevado and HISD interim superintendent Grenita Lathan during a meeting with students.The meeting comes two weeks after DeLindsey Mack, a Lamar High School Student, was shot to death near campus.Investigators say the shooting appeared to be gang-related, and a part of back-and-forth killings happened in a gang war.After the deadly incident, 17-year-old Elizabeth Nelson-Fryar wrote a letter directly to Turner expressing her concern for student safety."I regret any student who lost his or her life or been injured. I regret that," Turner said. "I read the letter not one time, but I read the letter several times. In fact, I kept the letter," Turner said to Nelson-Fryar.During the round-table discussion, the city and the school district announced several security measures, which include the Houston Police Department, the Harris County Sheriff's Office and several constable offices supplementing HISD's police campus patrols."We have about 10 campuses right now that the city has agreed to support by supplementing and adding additional patrols," Lathan said.On Tuesday, student Elizabeth Nelson-Fryar provided Eyewitness News with a copy of her letter to Turner. It reads: