HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner and other local officials are set to give an update on the city's COVID-19 numbers in a news conference Monday.
As of Monday, there were 963 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 24,336.
"The good news for today is we are not reporting any new deaths," said Turner.
All of the conventions that were scheduled to be at the convention center will be canceled until next year with the exception of the Texas GOP's in-person convention that is set for later this month.
"I believe cancelling the convention is the responsible action to take," he said. "I would ask them to be mindful of the employees, of the people who are working at the George R. Brown convention center, people who are even working at the hotels, people who will serving ... be mindful of their health."
Turner said he is pleading convention organizers to follow proper procedures or hold the conventions virtually.
Dr. David Persse joined Turner's plea for the convention not to meet in person.
Persse said if mutation of the virus is able to survive in the air for a while then the convention could be three times more dangerous.
Last week, Turner recommended some immediate changes for residents in the city.
SEE RELATED STORY: Mayor Turner asks Houstonians to change their routines for 3 weeks
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo updated Harris County's COVID-19 status to the nation on This Week on Sunday.
Hidalgo said that ever since before Memorial Day, there's been a nonlinear increase in hospitalizations.
"What we are seeing is that wishful thinking is neither good economic policy nor good public health policy," she said.
While COVID-19 test sites in the Houston area were closed for the holiday weekend, some still welcomed patients Sunday morning.
SEE RELATED STORY: New COVID-19 testing sites open in Houston
LIVE: Mayor Turner gives an update on city's COVID-19 numbers
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News