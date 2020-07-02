Mayor Turner to hold briefing on COVID-19 and Freedom Over Texas celebration

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A day after Texas reported its highest one-day total of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will provide an update on the coronavirus and its effect on the city.
The mayor is also expected to talk about the Shell Freedom Over Texas celebration, related road closures and the fireworks plan for the event slated for this weekend.
Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing events like July 4th celebrations to be held in Texas, but with precautions such as social distancing and face masks. And of course, people are asked not to go anywhere if they feel sick.
Though guests won't be allowed to attend Freedom Over Texas this year, there will still be live performances. They'll be aired live from Jones Hall during a production on ABC13 that will also feature pre-recorded specials.
You can watch coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by the performances with guest artists, including Houston rappers, humanitarians and philanthropists, Bun B and Trae Tha Truth, nationally acclaimed mariachi band Mariachi Imperial De America, and Houston sibling Norteño trio Los Luzeros De Rioverde. Artists like Lyle Lovett and Josh Turner will be participating with pre-recording performances.
There is also still plenty to get excited about when it comes to the fireworks.
"We have moved the fireworks show a little further, so we can have a larger product, which would have a much higher altitude," said Susan Christian, the City of Houston's director of special events. "We have almost doubled our height of the show, so more people can see it from a distance. If you can see the city skyline, you're going to see a good show."
The fireworks shells that will be going off this year will get between 800 and 1,000 feet in the air, added Doug Aller, production manager at Pyrotecnico.
Still, the keyword in all of this is "watch" as officials are urging people to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of their home rather than gathering.
For example, the city of Galveston announced its beaches will be closed for the Fourth of July weekend due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
As of July 1 at 5 p.m., the state reported 8,076 new cases.
The state reported 57 new COVID-19 related deaths, which is the second highest single-day death count. The highest was on May 14 with 58 deaths.
So far, 2,174,548 people have been tested for the coronavirus, and the positivity rate is now at 13.58 percent.
In total, 6,904 Texans are now hospitalized.
