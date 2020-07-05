coronavirus testing

New COVID-19 testing sites open in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While COVID-19 test sites in the Houston area are closed for the holiday weekend, at least one site welcomed patients Sunday morning.

Bloom Labs opened a testing site at 1615 South Loop 610 and was offering the less invasive saliva test to patients. Lab officials there said results would be available in 48-to-72 hours.

Testing at the Bloom Labs site cost $149 and people can register on site. The site is scheduled to be open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Elsewhere around the area, free sites continue to offer testing for COVID-19, including four state-run locations.

  • Eden Event Center, 7450 N. Wayside Dr.

  • NRG Park, Green Lot, 1 Reliant Park.

  • HCC - Northeast Campus, 555 Community College Dr.

  • HCC - South Campus, 1990 Airport Blvd.


Another site is also open at the Merfish Teen Center at 9000 S. Rice Ave. All five locations require appointments, which can be made at txcovidtest.org.

Some people have reported waiting in lines for hours or going to sites where they have run out of tests. City and county test sites have increased testing capacity as a result to 650 per day at each location.

Harris County and Houston-area testing sites can be found on their website.

What you need to know about COVID-19 testing in Houston
